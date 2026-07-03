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Gov. Moore on Martyrs Day

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Jeanette WoodsBrianna ScottJustine Kenin
Published July 3, 2026 at 12:08 PM AKDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore about July 5th Martyrs Day – a day to commemorate those who gave their lives in the pursuit of equality and civil rights.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.