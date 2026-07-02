© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Are the wars in Ukraine and Iran showing the limits of global powers?

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Joanna KakissisGreg Myre
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:13 PM AKDT

We look at the Russian attacks on Kyiv and the overall state of the wars between Russia and Ukraine and the U.S. and Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.