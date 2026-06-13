What covering the World Series of Birding tells us about teen teamwork

Natalie Escobar is an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edits the blog and newsletter, runs the social media accounts and leads audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic, where she covered family life and education. She also was a ProPublica emerging reporter fellow, where she helped their Illinois bureau do experimental audience engagement through theater workshops. (Really!)
Vincent Acovino
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Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.