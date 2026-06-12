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Bebe Rexha's 'Dirty Blonde'

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Brianna ScottJustine Kenin
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:11 PM AKDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with pop artist Bebe Rexha about her new record, Dirty Blonde.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.