© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congress delays vote on Republican-backed ICE funding after GOP infighting

NPR | By Barbara Sprunt,
Leila Fadel
Published May 22, 2026 at 2:50 AM AKDT

Republicans upended plans to pass a partisan bill to fund ICE after party infighting over unrelated issues snarled their progress.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.