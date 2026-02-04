© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Photos: Scenes from the 150th Westminster Dog Show

By Emily Bogle
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:36 AM AKST
Penny, a Doberman pinscher, poses for photos after winning Best in Show of the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Tuesday.
Yuki Iwamura
/
AP
This year marks the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show's 150th anniversary. Hundreds of dogs competed for the top prize at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday. Penny the Doberman pinscher was named best in show on Tuesday night. A Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota was the runner up.

Here is a selection of images showing the dogs preparing behind the scenes and being judged on the national stage.

Cota, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, is given a ribbon after winning the Sporting Group.
Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Christian Stoinev performs with his chihuahua, Scooby, stands on his back during the dog show.
Yuki Iwamura / AP
/
AP
A German Shorthaired pointer competes in the Sporting Group.
Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Faith, a Sealyham terrier, competes in the terrier group.
Yuki Iwamura / AP
/
AP
Bichon Frises are groomed at the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday.
Angelina Katsanis / AP
/
AP
A dog has its paws trimmed in a grooming area at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
French bulldogs are held by their owners in the judging ring.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Handlers stand with their borzois in the demo ring.
Angelina Katsanis / AP
/
AP
A Boston terrier is examined in the judging area.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A dog wears a sweater in the benching area.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A bulldog waits in the judging area.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
An Old English sheepdog sits in the benching area.
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Fig, a Portuguese Podengo, kisses a groomer at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
