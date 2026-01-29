© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With his first Grammy nomination, Destin Conrad embraces personal evolution

By Ailsa Chang,
Jordan-Marie SmithChristopher IntagliataJonaki Mehta
Published January 29, 2026 at 1:35 PM AKST
Destin Conrad is now a first-time Grammy nominee after his debut album, Love on Digital, was nominated for best progressive R&B album.
Ryder / @ryd.der
Destin Conrad is now a first-time Grammy nominee after his debut album, Love on Digital, was nominated for best progressive R&B album.

Just months after the April 2025 release of his debut album, Love on Digital, Destin Conrad dropped his second studio album, a jazz project titled wHIMSY. Both albums climbed the charts, and Conrad snagged a Grammy nomination for best progressive R&B album for Love on Digital — his first as a solo artist.

Destin Conrad never learned to read or write music. He says he's always wanted making music to remain free and flowing, rather than "math."
Ryder / @ryd.der /
Destin Conrad never learned to read or write music. He says he's always wanted making music to remain free and flowing, rather than "math."

In an interview with All Things Considered, Conrad said he sometimes wondered if people wouldn't take him seriously as a musical artist because of his history on the former video-sharing app Vine, where Conrad shared quirky jokes and clips of himself singing samples with more than one million followers.

"I thought people were always going to view me as a kid on the internet, and they wouldn't be able to detach that [from] what I did now," Conrad said about his past viral fame.

Fast-forward to today and Conrad's singing stands alone — as he explores his artistic evolution and growing music stardom. Speaking to NPR's Ailsa Chang, Conrad talked about growing up internet famous and how he went from being a songwriter for other artists to writing for himself.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

This interview is part of an All Things Considered series featuring first-time Grammy nominees, ahead of the Grammy Awards on February 1.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.