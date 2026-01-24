© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Local dog teams set out in mass start for 2026 Akiak Dash

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published January 24, 2026 at 1:50 PM AKST
Mushers get ready for the start of the 2026 Akiak Dash on the Bethel riverfront on Jan. 24, 2026.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
A dog prepares to run in the 2026 Akiak Dash on the Bethel riverfront on Jan. 24, 2026.
Gabby Salgado
Mushers prepare their teams before the start of the 2026 Akiak Dash on the Bethel riverfront on Jan. 24, 2026.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Mushers get ready for the start of the 2026 Akiak Dash on the Bethel riverfront on Jan. 24, 2026.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK

In a glaze of early afternoon sun, 16 mushers zipped off along the frozen Kuskokwim River — the 34th annual Akiak Dash has begun.

The 60-mile there-and-back race features a roster of entirely local mushers, with two rookies alongside high-ranking and previous champions of the event.

Teams will follow the Kuskokwim 300 trail upriver above the village of Akiak before making a loop back to the trail, which they’ll follow back into Bethel.

The total race purse of $50,000 will be divided up among the race's top 15 finishers. First place will win $7,000.
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
