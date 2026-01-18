At least 39 dead in Spain train collision as rescuers search for more bodies

Updated January 18, 2026 at 10:44 PM AKST

ADAMUZ, Spain (AP) — Spanish police said Monday that at least 39 people died in the high-speed train collision Sunday in southern Spain and rescue efforts were continuing.

The collision occurred when the tail end of a train traveling between Malaga and Madrid with some 300 passengers went off the rails near Cordoba at 7:45 p.m. It slammed into a train coming from Madrid to Huelva, another southern Spanish city, according to rail operator Adif.

Rescue efforts were still underway Monday morning. Andalusia regional President Juanma Moreno said 75 passengers were hospitalized, with most taken to Cordoba, about 390 kilometers (242 miles) south of Madrid.

The Spanish Red Cross set up a help center in the town of Adamuz, near the crash site, offering assistance to emergency services and people seeking information. Members of Spain's civil guard and civil defense worked on site throughout the night.

Officials call accident 'strange'

Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente early Monday said the cause of the crash was unknown.

He called it "a truly strange" incident because it happened on a flat stretch of track that had been renovated in May. He also said the train that jumped the track was less than 4 years old. That train belonged to the private company Iryo, while the second train, which took the brunt of the impact, was part of Spain's public train company Renfe.

According to Puente, the back part of the first train derailed and crashed into the head of the other train, knocking its first two carriages off the track and down a 4-meter (13-foot) slope. He said the worst damage was to the front section of the Renfe train.

When asked by reporters how long an inquiry into the crash's cause could take, he said it could be a month.

Spain leads Europe in high-speed trains

Spain has the largest high-speed rail network in Europe for trains moving over 250 kph (155 mph), with more than 3,100 kilometers (1,900 miles) of track, according to the European Union.

The network is a popular, competitively priced and safe mode of transport. Renfe said more than 25 million passengers took one of its high-speed trains in 2024.

Train services between Madrid and cities in Andalusia would not run Monday.

Spain's worst train accident this century occurred in 2013, when 80 people died after a train derailed in the country's northwest. An investigation concluded the train was traveling 179 kph (111 mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50 mph) speed limit when it left the tracks.



