The latest on U.S. talks with Iran over its nuclear program

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

President Trump has accused Iran of, quote, "slow-walking" talks to reach a deal over a nuclear program.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The U.S. wants to arrive at terms that prevent Iran from ever building a nuclear weapon. Iran denies that it wants one. But Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the U.S. proposal was against his country's own interests.

INSKEEP: So where does that leave Trump's idea of a quick deal? NPR international correspondent Jackie Northam is with us. Jackie, good morning.

JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: So what is the sticking point here between the two countries?

NORTHAM: Well, the key sticking point is whether Iran should be allowed to enrich some uranium for civilian purposes. You know, and that's to run, like, power plants and for medical use. And there have been reports in recent days that the U.S. proposed a compromise whereby Iran could enrich low-grade uranium but give up its stockpiles of higher-enriched uranium, which could be used to make a nuclear weapon. This proposal has not been made public, so NPR has not been able to independently verify it. But, you know, shortly after those reports came out, Trump posted on social media that there would be no enrichment in any deal with Iran. So it's really unclear where the U.S. is on this.

INSKEEP: Unclear where the U.S. stands. Where does Iran stand?

NORTHAM: Well, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday dismissed any notion that Iran would stop all enrichment, saying it goes 100% against Iran's sovereignty. And, you know, he's repeatedly said the country has the right to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes. The foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said the U.S. proposal had many ambiguities and unanswered questions. You know, experts I've spoke to say Iran may well be stalling on striking a deal. You know, it's in a very weak position, its economy is wrecked by years of sanctions and now it's possibly facing an Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities.

INSKEEP: Oh, interesting. And amid all of this, President Trump gets on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, and I gather they discussed Iran. What leverage would Russia have here?

NORTHAM: Right, Trump said after that call with Putin that the Russian leader had agreed to participate in the nuclear discussions with Iran to help bring out, you know, the talks to, quote, "a rapid conclusion." Moscow does have some sway with Tehran. They have some arms deals and fought together in Syria, and they are certainly united in their anti-Western stance. But the two sides aren't tight allies, and this issue of maintaining its right to enrich uranium for civilian use is paramount to Iran, so it's unlikely Moscow could change that.

INSKEEP: Let me come back to something that you mentioned briefly. You said possibly facing an Israeli attack on its nuclear facilities. Of course, Israel isn't going to announce that. It'll either happen or it won't happen. But really, what are the odds? How likely is it that Israel would take that dramatic step?

NORTHAM: Well, a couple of months ago, Trump confirmed reports that he told the Israelis not to attack and that, you know, he wants to have a deal with Iran rather than any sort of military activities. But, you know, Israel has made it clear they see a nuclear-capable Iran as an existential threat. And a U.N. watchdog has warned that, you know, since Trump pulled out of an accord to limit Iran's nuclear program in his first term, Iran has greatly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium and now has enough to theoretically make one bomb.

INSKEEP: Wow, OK. And a good reminder that the president pulled out of a nuclear agreement, the very same president who now wants into a nuclear agreement. Jackie, thanks.

NORTHAM: (Laugher) Exactly. Thanks very much, Steve.

INSKEEP: NPR international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.