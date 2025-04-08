'You know it when you feel it': A new documentary explores the roots of funk

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

"We Want The Funk!" is a sprawling, comprehensive documentary about funk music debuting today on PBS's Independent Lens series. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans sat down with filmmaker Stanley Nelson and funk legend George Clinton to talk about why it's not just a documentary, it's a celebration.

(SOUNDBITE OF MARCUS MILLER'S "DETROIT")

ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: "We Want The Funk!" begins with a funky bass line from legendary studio musician Marcus Miller, a groove from James Brown and an existential question - what exactly is the funk?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET UP OFFA THAT THING")

JAMES BROWN: (Singing) Ow.

DEGGANS: Todd Boyd, an expert on race and pop culture at the University of Southern California, tries to explain.

TODD BOYD: What is funk? Well, it's funky.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET UP OFFA THAT THING")

BROWN: (Singing) Go.

BOYD: But beyond that, I don't know if I can describe it. But when you hear it, you know what it is.

DEGGANS: But the truth is, funk - a danceable blend of R&B, jazz, gospel and more - defies easy definition. So I asked the man who cowrote the song that gives the documentary its name. Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton, why is it so hard to define the funk?

GEORGE CLINTON: I know why you're confused like that - because it's an attitude.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GIVE UP THE FUNK (TEAR THE ROOF OFF THE SUCKER)")

PARLIAMENT: (Singing) Ow, we want the funk. Give up the funk. Ow, we need the funk. We got to have that funk.

STANLEY NELSON: You know, we spent a lot of time in the edit room because we had to kind of make up a story.

DEGGANS: That's codirector and Emmy-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson. He eventually shaped a story, looking back to the 1950s and '60s when white acts dominated TV shows like "American Bandstand" and Black-centered Motown Records offered a smooth version of R&B aimed at not offending white people. But as the '60s evolved, Black people wanted a bolder musical identity. And along came James Brown in 1968 with a powerful, funky anthem, "Say It Loud - I'm Black And I'm Proud," as his trombonist, Fred Wesley, explains in the film.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SAY IT LOUD - I'M BLACK AND I'M PROUD")

BROWN: (Vocalizing).

FRED WESLEY: We were in California at the time. James Brown brought a bunch of kids in the studio, and he said, say it loud, and they said...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SAY IT LOUD - I'M BLACK AND I'M PROUD")

UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Singing) I'm Black, and I'm proud.

DEGGANS: Around the same time, George Clinton was working as a staff songwriter at Motown and had a vocal group called The Parliaments. They had a Motown-style R&B hit called "(I Wanna) Testify."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(I WANNA) TESTIFY")

THE PARLIAMENTS: (Singing) Don't you know that I just want to testify what your love has done to me? Everybody sing...

DEGGANS: But then something changed and pushed them towards the funk.

CLINTON: Soon as we got a hit record, it was the same year that "Sgt. Pepper" came out, all of that rock stuff came out. I could see it was getting ready to make one of those paradigm shifts.

DEGGANS: In the film, Nelson gets musicians to demonstrate how funk music works, like guitarist Carlos Alomar playing the hit he cowrote with David Bowie, "Fame."

(SOUNDBITE OF DAVID BOWIE SONG, "FAME")

CARLOS ALOMAR: When you'd have those three guitar parts answering each other, perfect syncopation, he was in heaven.

DEGGANS: Later in the film, Clinton admits the groove for the chorus line, we want the funk, was inspired by "Fame." And Talking Heads leader David Byrne says their hit title "Burning Down The House" was inspired by a chant that Clinton and Parliament were saying during live shows but never recorded.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE")

TALKING HEADS: (Singing) Burning down the house.

DAVID BYRNE: They never used it in a song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE")

TALKING HEADS: (Singing) Burning house is out of the ordinary.

CLINTON: We did it for so long, I didn't even realize we hadn't put it on a record till they put it out.

DEGGANS: "We Want The Funk!" covers a lot of ground, from Sly and the Family Stone to Prince, hip-hop pioneers like De La Soul, and the influence of groups like Parliament-Funkadelic on Black-centered science fiction, presenting the music as a primary expression of Black culture that always endures.

NELSON: We're not looking at the funk like disco. The funk is - once you get the funk out there, it's not going back. You can't put it back in the box.

DEGGANS: Clinton says if he ever does get to meet an alien, he wants to make sure of one thing.

CLINTON: I just want to make sure they can dance, you know, like Huck (ph) said. That's the main thing. You know, (singing) I got a booty. You got a booty. We can work it out on the dance floor.

DEGGANS: Something tells me if aliens are dancing, George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will likely provide the soundtrack. I'm Eric Deggans.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GIVE UP THE FUNK (TEAR THE ROOF OFF THE SUCKER)")

PARLIAMENT: (Singing) You've got a real type of thing going down, getting down. There's a whole lot of rhythm going round. You've got a real type of thing going down, getting down. There's a whole lot of rhythm going round. Ow, we want the funk. Give up the funk. Ow, we need the funk. We got to have that funk. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.