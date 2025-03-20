COMIC: Still cringing about that awkward moment? Here's what to do about it
So you've done something absolutely cringey. How do you deal with the embarrassment and stop replaying the awkward moment in your mind?
Psychologist Ty Tashiro; Eric Garcia, author of We're Not Broken: Changing The Autism Conversation; Melissa Dahl, author of Cringeworthy: A Theory of Awkwardness; and visual artist Pilvi Takala share their advice.
Navied Mahdavian is a New Yorker cartoonist and the author of the graphic memoir This Country: Searching for Home in (Very) Rural America.
This comic was edited by Malaka Gharib and Beck Harlan.
