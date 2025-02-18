Gov. Hochul weighs the future of embattled NYC Mayor Adams

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

It has been a tense day in New York City as Governor Kathy Hochul and other top officials weigh the political future of the city's embattled mayor, Eric Adams. Adams faces growing calls to step down over allegations of corruption and over criticism that his deepening ties with the Trump administration have compromised his ability to govern independently. NPR's Brian Mann is following this. Hey, there.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: Hi, Mary Louise.

KELLY: So get us up to speed. Governor Hochul was signaling yesterday that she was weighing using her power to force Adams out. Did she move in that direction today?

MANN: Well, here's what we know. Hochul spent the day holding closed-door, one-on-one meetings with some of New York City's most influential politicians and civic leaders, including the Reverend Al Sharpton and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. He's the House Democratic minority leader. He represents part of Brooklyn. And they discussed Adams' future and this growing scandal that's sent shock waves through the city's leadership.

Remember, four of Adams' top aides and deputy mayors - some of his key staff - resigned yesterday. So in her statement, Hochul said Adams' alleged conduct at City Hall is troubling and cannot be ignored. She made it clear that removing Adams from office is a real possibility, but so far, she has not pulled that trigger.

KELLY: OK, tell me more about the conversations that she was having and just the tone.

MANN: Yeah, louder and louder calls from Democratic leaders in New York for Adams to resign or for Hochul to force him out. Congressman Jeffries spoke to reporters today after his conversation with Hochul. He says his confidence in Adams' ability to lead has been shattered. This interview was posted by the news channel New York 1.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HAKEEM JEFFRIES: It's a deeply disturbing development. Mayor Adams has a responsibility to decisively demonstrate to the people of New York City that he has the capacity to continue to govern in the best interest of New Yorkers, as opposed to taking orders from the Trump administration.

KELLY: Taking orders from the Trump administration - Brian, just refresh our memory on what Hakeem Jeffries is referring to.

MANN: Yeah, so Mayor Adams was indicted last September on federal corruption and bribery charges. He's denied any wrongdoing. But after President Trump was elected, Adams and his legal team started courting Trump's team and the new leadership at the Justice Department. They looked for those very serious charges to be dropped. Critics, including one DOJ attorney, say Adams' team offered a quid pro quo here - you know, shelve these criminal charges and, in return, New York City's administration will help crack down on undocumented migrants.

So last week, the DOJ did agree to put Adams' case on hold. That was a move so controversial that seven top DOJ attorneys resigned rather than go along with it. Now moving forward, because the DOJ has reserved authority to reactivate those criminal charges against Adams, they're holding this big stick going forward. If Adams doesn't cooperate on migrants, the DOJ could hit him with those charges. Adams has already offered federal immigration police more access to inmates at the city's jail on Rikers Island.

KELLY: And is there any kind of deadline for Governor Hochul? Like, do we know when she might act?

MANN: You know, we really do not know when she's going to move forward here. One key moment, though, is Judge Dale Ho, the federal judge overseeing the Adams case, is going to review the DOJ request to put these criminal charges on hold. That happens tomorrow afternoon. And there's some indication that Hochul might act after we hear how that judge moves the case forward.

KELLY: NPR's Brian Mann - he is watching developments in New York City. Thank you.

MANN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.