© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

16 mushers to race in the 2025 Akiak Dash

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published February 8, 2025 at 10:45 AM AKST
1 of 16  — 20250206-Raymond-Alexie-AkiakDash-9645.jpg
Raymond Alexie, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
2 of 16  — 20250206-Michael-Larson-AkiakDash-9643.jpg
Michael Larson, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
3 of 16  — 20250206-Schouviller-WassilieJr-AkiakDash-9616.jpg
Schouviller Wassilie Jr., 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
4 of 16  — 20250206-ToryFitzpatrick-AkiakDash-9611.jpg
Tory Fitzpatrick, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
5 of 16  — 20250206-George-Manutoli-AkiakDash-9679.jpg
George Manutoli, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Robert Charles Jr., 2024 Akiak Dash
6 of 16  — 20240125-Robert-Charles-Jr-2264.jpg
Robert Charles Jr., 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
7 of 16  — 20250206-Charlie-Chingliak-AkiakDash-9663.jpg
Charlie Chingliak, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
Darren George, 2024 Akiak Dash
8 of 16  — 20240125-Darren-George-2259.jpg
Darren George, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
9 of 16  — 20250206-Lewis-Pavilla-AkiakDash-9675.jpg
Lewis Pavilla, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
10 of 16  — 20250206-Spyridon-Chaney-AkiakDash-9627.jpg
Spyridon Chaney, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
11 of 16  — 20250206-Carl-Ekamrak-AkiakDash-9658.jpg
Carl Ekamrak, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
12 of 16  — 20250206-Rayme-Nose-AkiakDash-9671.jpg
Rayme Nose, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
13 of 16  — 20250206-Dray-Pasitnak-AkiakDash-9637.jpg
Dray Pasitnak, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
14 of 16  — 20250206-JohnGeorge-AkiakDash-9623.jpg
John George, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
15 of 16  — 20250206-Solomon-Olick-AkiakDash-9682.jpg
Solomon Olick, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile
16 of 16  — 20250206-Eamon-Frederick-AkiakDash-9669.jpg
Eamon Frederick, 2025 Akiak Dash
Katie Baldwin Basile

Sixteen mushers are registered to race in the 33rd running of the Akiak Dash. Mushers will take off in a mass start at the start and finish line for the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) in Bethel. The racers will follow a trail upriver to Akiak before turning around to return to the finish line in Bethel. They are not required to stop in Akiak or at any other point along the trail.

This year, the race route has been modified due to warm weather conditions, including dangerous overflow near Akiachak. The Akiak Dash will follow the K300 trail further up the Gweek River and take an overland trail to Tuluksak. The overall distance will be about the same as the usual route: 30 miles each way for a total of 60 miles.

At the musher meeting for the Akiak Dash on Feb. 7, K300 Race Manager Paul Basile reported that the trail conditions for the course were favorable.

Among today's competitors are former Akiak Dash champions Raymond Alexie, Schouviller Wassillie Jr., and John George. Four rookies will also be competing in today's competition: Michael Larson, Spyridon Chaney, Eamon Frederik, and Dray Pastinak.
Kuskokwim 300
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
See stories by Samantha Watson