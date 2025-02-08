16 mushers to race in the 2025 Akiak Dash

Sixteen mushers are registered to race in the 33rd running of the Akiak Dash. Mushers will take off in a mass start at the start and finish line for the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) in Bethel. The racers will follow a trail upriver to Akiak before turning around to return to the finish line in Bethel. They are not required to stop in Akiak or at any other point along the trail.

This year, the race route has been modified due to warm weather conditions, including dangerous overflow near Akiachak. The Akiak Dash will follow the K300 trail further up the Gweek River and take an overland trail to Tuluksak. The overall distance will be about the same as the usual route: 30 miles each way for a total of 60 miles.

At the musher meeting for the Akiak Dash on Feb. 7, K300 Race Manager Paul Basile reported that the trail conditions for the course were favorable.

Among today's competitors are former Akiak Dash champions Raymond Alexie, Schouviller Wassillie Jr., and John George. Four rookies will also be competing in today's competition: Michael Larson, Spyridon Chaney, Eamon Frederik, and Dray Pastinak.