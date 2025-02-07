Trump says he is revoking Biden's security clearances

President Trump says he is "immediately revoking" former President Joe Biden's security clearances — access that Biden stripped from Trump four years ago.

Former presidents are historically given intelligence briefings after leaving office. In 2021, Biden revoked Trump's access just weeks after being sworn in, arguing Trump exhibited "erratic behavior."

Now, Trump appears to be repeating the move.

In a post Friday on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Biden "set this precedent" by taking away his clearances shortly after Trump left office.

Trump criticized the former president's cognitive ability and referenced a report by special counsel Robert Hur that described Biden as having a "poor memory." Biden was investigated by Hur for his alleged mishandling of classified materials after he left the vice presidency, but prosecutors ultimately determined that charges were not warranted.

"The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from 'poor memory' and, even in his 'prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information," Trump said on Truth Social. "I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU'RE FIRED."

A spokesperson for the former president could not be immediately reached for comment.

"What value is giving him an intelligence briefing?" Biden said in an interview with CBS News four years ago. "What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"

Trump's decision to revoke Biden's access follows similar moves taken by the administration against past critics of the president. Last week, the Pentagon revoked retired Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley's security detail and suspended his clearance . Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton have also had their security details removed by Trump.

