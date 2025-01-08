Here's where things stand for several major landmarks in the Los Angeles fires

Updated January 08, 2025 at 17:52 PM ET

Southern California is fighting multiple major wildfires, exacerbated by hurricane-strength winds that have resulted in red flag warnings and evacuation orders in multiple zones. The current fires are the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades, the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire in the Sylmar area and the Tyler Fire in Riverside County.

These offshoots of Los Angeles are home to many cultural institutions renowned for everything from iconic Hollywood nightlife to groundbreaking scientific research. Here's where several of them stand as of Wednesday afternoon:

Will Rogers State Historic Park

The former home of actor, radio personality and humorist Will Rogers, a 186-acre ranch which was on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, was gutted by the Palisades fire.

People on social media posted photos and video of the site, which showed only chimneys poking up through rubble.

The estate and historic park was home to many Western artifacts, as well as objects from Will Rogers' daily life. In the 1930s, he was Hollywood's highest-paid film star. His widow Betty Rogers had donated the house and stables to Californian in 1944.

According to the California State Parks website , horses and some of the cultural artifacts at the Will Rogers State Historic Park were safely evacuated ahead of the fire.

Topanga State Park

Parts of the Topanga State Park – a national park located within the city of Los Angeles that is known for its scenic hiking and mountain bike trails – were also devastated by the Palisades fire. The historic Topanga Ranch Motel , which was once owned by newspaper publisher and politician William Randolph Hearst, was destroyed.

Sunset Boulevard

Apu Gomes / Getty Images / Getty Images People evacuate on Sunset Boulevard from the Palisades Fire on Jan. 7, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif.

The West Hollywood strip known for its nightlife and restaurant scene was gridlocked Tuesday by Los Angeles residents fleeing the Palisades area. Officials told those on Sunset Boulevard to abandon their cars and walk to safety. The Los Angeles Fire Department later moved the abandoned vehicles to make way for firefighters. The stretch of Sunset Boulevard between San Vicente and Crescent Heights remains closed.

The Getty Villa and Getty Center

Apu Gomes / Getty Images / Getty Images Flames from the Palisades Fire reach the grounds of the Getty Villa Museum on the Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on Jan. 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Some trees and vegetation were burned on the site of the Getty Villa, a Greco-Roman art museum on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades. The museum reported that collections and staff were so far unharmed and that fire and smoke mitigation plans were in place. Both the Getty Villa and the Getty Center, which is not in the current fire zone, will remain closed until at least Monday, Jan. 13.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a research hub for robotic space exploration, is included in the areas with evacuation orders due to the Eaton fire.

Universal Studios and CityWalk

Though not under mandatory evacuation, the Universal Studios theme park and the attached dining, shopping and entertainment plaza, Universal CityWalk, are closed Wednesday "as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions," the studios announced Wednesday morning.

The Hammer Museum at UCLA

The Hammer Museum at UCLA, a contemporary art museum, is also closed due to the nearby fires and severe weather warnings. However, the University of California, Los Angeles campus, where the museum is located, is still operating normally.

The Rose Bowl

As of Wednesday morning, the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena is not considered at high-risk of being impacted by the fires. The stadium is being used as a large animal evacuation center, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department .

Warner Bros.

The Warner Bros. Studio in Hollywood, which offers tours — including backlots and sets from beloved television shows — is closed Wednesday due to the fire conditions and strong winds.

Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

The Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, located in Griffith park, closed to the public on Tuesday and remains closed Wednesday.

Griffith Observatory

Andy Bao / AP / AP Smoke from wildfires hangs in the sky over Griffith Observatory on Jan. 8, 2025, in Los Angeles.

The popular scientific observatory and planetarium located at the top of the Hollywood Hills is closed Wednesday due to the wind.

The Empire Polo Club

Home to the annual Coachella Music Festival, the Empire Polo Club in Indio has not reported any closures. The club is about seven miles away from the Tyler fire's starting point.

