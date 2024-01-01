2024 Fishing Season Openers

The following salmon-bearing tributaries will remain closed to all harvest, by gillnet or otherwise, of chinook, chum, and coho salmon:

• The Eek River.

• The Kwethluk River drainage beginning at its confluence with Kuskokuak Slough.

• The Kasigluk and Kisaralik River drainages, including Old Kuskokuak Slough, to Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) regulatory markers at the confluence of Old Kuskokuak Slough and Kuskokuak Slough.

• The Tuluksak River drainage including its confluence with the Kuskokwim River and downstream approximately 1 mile to ADF&G regulatory markers.

• The Aniak River drainage to ADF&G regulatory markers at its confluence with the Kuskokwim River.

• The Aniak Box defined as: the waters of the Kuskokwim River main stem from the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge boundary at Aniak downstream to a line formed from the northwest corner of the runway (latitude 61° 35’ 16” N, longitude 159° 33’ 28” W), due north to a point on the southeast corner of the sandbar (latitude 61° 35’ 37” N, longitude 159° 33’ 16” W).

Fishing from tributaries not listed above is restricted to fishing 100 yards (300 feet) upriver from the mouth of the river (confluence with the main stem Kuskokwim River).