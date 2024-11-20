Ranked choice tabulation is set for 5 p.m. today. Watch it live here.

The Alaska Division of Elections is set to announce its final unofficial vote count Nov. 20 before tabulating voters’ ranked choices to determine the winners of races where no candidate got a majority of the vote in the first round.

Gavel Alaska will livestream the tabulation process from the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. You can watch the process live at the video above or on Gavel Alaska’s YouTube channel .

The final count and the results of tabulation will determine the winners — pending certification — in several key races, including the race for United States House and eight legislative contests.

Republican Nick Begich III has already declared victory in the U.S. House race. He leads Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat, by roughly two percentage points, but is short of the majority necessary to give him a first-round victory. Second choice votes from the 5% of voters who chose minor candidates in the first round are not expected to give Peltola the lead. We’ll find out who those voters chose as their second choice during this evening’s tabulation.

In the tabulation process, if no candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. Those voters' second choices are then redistributed to the remaining candidates.

This process continues until one candidate secures a majority of votes or only two candidates remain, at which point the candidate with the most votes wins.

The results will remain unofficial until they’re certified by the Alaska Division of Elections. The estimated date for that is Nov. 30.

Here are the eight legislative races that will be decided during tabulation: