Why Massachusetts loves Nibi the beaver and is fighting to keep her out of the wild

There comes a time in every young beaver's life when they decide to branch out and leave their parents' lodge to build their own home.

For Nibi, Massachusetts "diva" beaver, it's a bit more complicated than that. And in the end, the governor of Massachusetts had to get involved.

Nibi was just a baby when she was abandoned and discovered on the side of the road about a few years ago. She was saved and cared for by Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, northwest of Boston. That's how the public was introduced to and fell in love with the beaver, known for its round furry frame, tiny paws and mischievous smile.

Rescuers have referred to Nibi as a "diva" because of her confidence and how she has misbehaved in the past when she did not get things her way.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue / Nibi when she was young.

Nibi, now 2 years old, is roughly the age when wild beavers embark on their journey to find a mate and build a home. Over this past summer, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), a state division, said it was time for Nibi to do the same, according to court documents.

But Nibi's rescuers disagreed — arguing that the beaver was far from ready to live on her own without human intervention, and warned that her chance of survival would be low in the wild, court documents read.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue cited beaver ecology expert Glynnis Hood, who speculated that if Nibi is released in October, she would be ill-prepared for the winter and likely experience starvation and hypothermia.

The disagreement ultimately went through state courts. It also amassed 29,000 signatures on an online petition advocating for Nibi to remain at the rescue center.

On Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey entered the debate, announcing that she sided with Newhouse Wildlife Rescue and would issue a permit for Nibi's stay as an education beaver.

"Nibi has captured the hearts of many of our residents, mine included," Healey said in a statement. "I’m happy to report that we have issued a permit for Nibi to remain at a wildlife rescue as an educational beaver and inspire folks to protect our natural world."

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue / Nibi eating.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue applauded the governor's decision and thanked the overwhelming support from Nibi fans.

"This was not about making a wild animal a pet. That’s so far from what happened here and was never the goal," the group wrote on Facebook. "This was about speaking for a creature who could not speak for herself. This was about righting a wrong."

MassWildlife told the Associated Press that the state division is “committed to protecting the well-being of all wildlife, including Nibi the beaver," adding that agency officials plan to “work with Newhouse Wildlife Rescue on the best steps forward.”

Beavers are common and plentiful throughout Massachusetts. They play a vital role in the state's ecosystems by damming rivers and streams and forming shallow ponds.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue / Nibi falls asleep after eating too much.

In court documents, Newhouse Wildlife Rescue said they tried several times to introduce Nibi into the wild, but given that she was so young when she was found, she appeared to have no instincts on how to hunt for food on her own. "She also refused to integrate with other beavers on more than one occasion," court documents read.

The group said they plan to continue training Nibi so she could eventually be released into the wild.

Copyright 2024 NPR