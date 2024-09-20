Threats to schools force lockdowns and canceled classes in at least a dozen states

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Threats to schools have forced lockdowns and canceled classes in at least a dozen states. This began after the school shooting in Georgia earlier this month. In West Virginia alone, there have been more than 200 threats against schools in the past week. What is going on? Chris Schulz with our member of station WVPB reports.

CHRIS SCHULZ, BYLINE: Rob Cunningham with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security says threats are coming in from everywhere.

ROB CUNNINGHAM: Whether it's telephone calls or whether it's via social media or via email, text, it's a variety of different platforms we're receiving these threats.

SCHULZ: He says the state has set up a special task force to investigate.

CUNNINGHAM: So we get to the bottom of why and who is causing this chaos.

SCHULZ: West Virginia's frustration is being repeated across the country at hundreds of schools. Law enforcement officials are trying to keep up as they have to assess each threat, from Oregon, where a school district closed for a day because of a Snapchat threat, to a Pennsylvania high school that was evacuated to allow for a security sweep. Kevin Rojek is the special agent in charge of the FBI's Pittsburgh field office.

KEVIN ROJEK: For any hoax threats, it takes away resources from other true emergencies that may be occurring, and particularly local authorities, who don't have significant resources, may be drained to a point where they can't address 911 calls.

SCHULZ: The threats are reminiscent of a series of swatting calls that were made against schools two years ago, where violent but false attacks were reported with the intent of prompting an armed police response. In these recent cases, suspects across the country are getting arrested, including 23 people just in West Virginia. Some juveniles are facing felony charges. County prosecutor Steve Dragisich says it doesn't matter if it was meant to be a prank.

STEVE DRAGISICH: Whether or not they intend to carry out, if they make a threat and they make a threat like this, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, regardless of whether they're a juvenile or an adult.

SCHULZ: In Florida, Sheriff Mike Chitwood promised to publicly shame juveniles suspected of making school threats.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE CHITWOOD: I'm going to show you every kid that's been arrested and where they go to school. And then from there on out, we're going to publicly shame them and their parents. So parents, do your job.

SCHULZ: Chitwood made good on his promise this week, garnering both support and criticism as deputies perp walked an 11-year-old suspect into custody. Also this week, Memphis-Shelby County superintendent Marie Feagins put schools on lockdown. She said a threat against one school going viral forced law enforcement to duplicate their efforts unnecessarily.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARIE FEAGINS: We believe that these additional social media posts were a result of reposts and resharing of the original posts, but we take all threats seriously.

SCHULZ: Officials have urged the public not to repost threats they may see online.

