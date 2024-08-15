Jack Russell, the former singer of the band Great White, dies at 63

Jack Russell, the former singer of the Great White band, has died after a battle with dementia, his family announced Thursday. He was 63.

A statement posted to his Instagram page said, “Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive. His family asks for privacy at this time.”

Russell stopped touring last month after announcing he had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy, which causes loss of coordination and balance, and changes in speech.

Russell, a California native, began singing in bands in high school and in 1981 joined Great White, which was first named Dante Fox. He stayed with the band for 15 years before splitting away for a while to record his first solo album. Great White had several Billboard-charting songs, including “Once Bitten Twice Shy,” “The Angel Song” and “Rock Me.”

He rejoined the band in 1999 before the band split in 2001. He eventually revamped the band in 2002 under the name “Jack Russell’s Great White."

At one of the band's shows in Rhode Island in 2003, a pyrotechnic malfunction sparked one of the deadliest nightclub fires in history, in which 100 people died — including the band's guitarist — and 230 were injured, according to reports.

“To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace,” singer Bret Michaels said.

To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1a7FeR0Tis — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) August 16, 2024

“Just heard of the passing of our good friend Jack Russell,” said Fred Coury, a former member of the band Cinderella. “So sad. Jack and I had a lot of great adventures through the years, on and off of the ocean. The world lost 1 of the nicest guys in the business & 1 of the great voices to sail across the airways of the 80’s. RIP,Captain.”

Just heard of the passing of our good friend Jack Russell. So sad. Jack and I had a lot of great adventures through the years, on and off of the ocean. The world lost 1 of the nicest guys in the business & 1 of the great voices to sail across the airways of the 80’s. RIP,Captain. — Fred Coury (@fredcoury) August 16, 2024

Russell’s family said he died in the company of his wife, son, cousin and two close friends.



Copyright 2024 NPR