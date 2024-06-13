© 2024 KYUK
Memorializing loved ones through AI

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Kathryn FinkCourtney Dorning
Published June 13, 2024 at 12:10 PM AKDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Michael Bommer, a man dying of colon cancer who created an AI avatar of himself for his wife, Anett, to interact with after he dies.

