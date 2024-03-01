Mannequin Pussy just want the space to scream

There has probably been at least one moment in your life when you've gotten so frustrated, angry and overwhelmed that you felt the urge to scream. But when you want to scream, where do you go?

Do you go into your car? Do you go scream into a pillow? For Mannequin Pussy frontperson Missy Dabice, she went to the stage. In this session, Dabice talks about how she started the band looking for emotional catharsis and how that remains a vital part of their music even as her songwriting craft has developed.

She also talks about what it's like to have your band start to break out in your 30s, and about her life before Mannequin Pussy: Her diagnosis with cancer as a teenager and her upbringing in the church, which partly inspired the title track of the band's new album, I Got Heaven.

Dabice also talks about the mutual respect between the band and their audience; it's something we saw firsthand when she took the time to talk to every single fan who wanted to say hello after the live performance you'll hear today.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

