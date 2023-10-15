Photos: Scenes from the Israel-Hamas War

More than a million people have fled their homes in northern Gaza ahead of an expected Israeli strike against Hamas, one week after Hamas launched a multi-pronged attack inside Israel, killing more than 1,400 people.
Gaza's 2.3 million residents are struggling to find clean, safe water — and some are drinking brackish water from wells, raising new health concerns in a Palestinian territory that's under siege from Israel.
At least 1,300 Israelis and more than 2,700 Palestinians in Gaza are dead. About 1,000 Palestinians remain missing; many of that number are presumed dead, buried in rubble.
The U.S. State Department says the number of Americans killed in the Hamas attack on Israel has risen to at least 30.
And the number of missing U.S. citizens now stands at 13.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed back in Israel on Monday after a visit last week, reiterating U.S. pledges of support for Israel — while also calling for aid and supplies to be allowed to enter Gaza.
We will continue to update this report as the situation evolves.
Mon., Oct. 16:
Sun., Oct. 15:
Sat., Oct. 14:
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.
Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
Jawad Rizkallah
Estefania Mitre
Estefania Mitre (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for social media who works with visual elements to amplify stories across platforms. She has experience reporting on culture, social justice and music.