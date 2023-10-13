Becky G: Tiny Desk Concert

This Latinx Heritage Month Tiny Desk is celebrating with an 'El Tiny' takeover, featuring a wide array of artists from all corners of Latinidad.

The Tiny Desk had a considerable pop sheen when vocalist Becky G took her place alongside a backing band featuring a string quartet. The stripped down sound of some of her biggest hits offered a rare view of her artistry.

"BAILÉ CON MI EX" is the perfect example of an unforgettable hook. It had the NPR staff audience bopping in place for what she described as a "warm up" for the rest of her set. "MAMIII" was originally recorded with Karol G, but performed alone here, and the Tiny Desk version was no less a scorcher. Here, interplay with guitarist Justice West at the beginning set the temperature for a slow burn.

The showstopper is her duet with vocalist DannyLux, "CRIES IN SPANISH," a song they did together on her latest album, Esquinas. I have to admit that when he started his part of the song, it was apparent that their voices were kind of made for eachother. And by the time she obliged us with her Tiny Desk concert take on "Shower," she had cast her spell: I ended up singing that chorus for the rest of the day.

SET LIST

"BAILÉ CON MI EX"

"MAMIII"

"CRIES IN SPANISH" (feat. DannyLux)

"Shower"



MUSICIANS

Becky G: lead vocals

Marcus Thomas: drums

Justus West: guitar

James Morales: keys

Eric Whatley: bass

Olivia Tapia: vocals

Crystal Osorio: vocals

Njioma Grevious: violin

Ryo Usami: violin

Bethlehem Hadgu: viola

Maxfield Fisher: cello



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Elizabeth Gillis, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Assistant: Hannah Gluvna

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Keren Carrión

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Joshua Bryant, Hazel Cills

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.