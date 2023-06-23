© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KYUK is currently experiencing outages due to the recent damage of a fiber optic data cable impacting Western Alaska. This may affect our services including KYUK 640AM programming, kyuk.org, and our social media platforms. Thank you for your patience as we work on fixing this issue.

Death threats and harassment: 2024 election workers already are scared

By Chris Arnold
Published June 23, 2023 at 1:12 AM AKDT

A new NPR investigation shows that election workers nationwide are already bracing for threats as the 2024 presidential race looms.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Chris Arnold
NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.