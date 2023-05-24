© 2023 KYUK
Morning news brief

Published May 24, 2023 at 1:08 AM AKDT

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to announce his presidential bid on Twitter. Are U.S.-China relations starting to warm up? The U.S. credit rating is at stake — if the debt ceiling isn't raised.

