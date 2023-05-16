People who took mifepristone share their stories

We're replacing our AM radio tower! KYUK 640AM will be going off the air beginning Wednesday, May 5, and remain down for 2 weeks. Tune into KYUK's programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. Thanks for your patience as we work on replacing our AM tower.
Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.