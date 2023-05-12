© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're replacing our AM radio tower! KYUK 640AM will be going off the air beginning Wednesday, May 5, and remain down for 2 weeks. Tune into KYUK's programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. Thanks for your patience as we work on replacing our AM tower.

Daniel Penny arraigned in chokehold death of Jordan Neely

WNYC Radio | By Samantha Max
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM AKDT

Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old man who put Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the New York City subway last week, faces manslaughter charges.

Copyright 2023 WNYC

Samantha Max
Samantha Max covers criminal justice for WPLN and joins the newroom through the Report for America program. This is her second year with Report for America: She spent her first year in Macon, Ga., covering health and inequity for The Telegraph and macon.com.