Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published May 10, 2023 at 1:08 AM AKDT

Jury finds Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll trial. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is arrested. President Biden and congressional leaders discuss the debt limit.

