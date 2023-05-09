We're replacing our AM radio tower! KYUK 640AM will be going off the air beginning Wednesday, May 5, and remain down for 2 weeks. Tune into KYUK's programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. Thanks for your patience as we work on replacing our AM tower.
Alabama father-son journalists win Pulitzer for reporting that changed laws
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.