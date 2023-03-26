© 2023 KYUK
Slideshow: Dancers take the stage for day 2 of Cama-i

KYUK
Published March 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM AKDT
230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-05581.jpg
1 of 10  — 230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-05581.jpg
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-06483.jpg
2 of 10  — 230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-06483.jpg
The St. Mary's Dancers perform at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-06386.jpg
3 of 10  — 230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-06386.jpg
Masked dancer performs at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
20230325-Camai-KBasile-0311.JPG
4 of 10  — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-0311.JPG
A dancer from the Aerial View Troupe performs on the Cama-i stage.
Katie Basile
20230325-Camai-KBasile-0192.JPG
5 of 10  — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-0192.JPG
Parents join the kindergartners from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik for their first dance on the Cama-i stage.
Katie Basile
20230325-Camai-KBasile-0326.JPG
6 of 10  — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-0326.JPG
The Fur Fashion Show had one participant this year who wore a beautiful atkuk.
Katie Basile
20230325-Camai-KBasile-9984.JPG
7 of 10  — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-9984.JPG
Young audience members watch the Aerial View Troupe dance on the Cama-i stage in awe.
Katie Basile
20230325-Camai-KBasile-1229.JPG
8 of 10  — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-1229.JPG
The Qasgirmuit Dancers of Bethel perform on the Cama-i stage.
Katie Basile
20230325-Camai-KBasile-0620.JPG
9 of 10  — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-0620.JPG
Baista Nanalook and Peter Atchak lead drummers and a large crowd through the "Heart of the Drums."
Katie Basile
20230325-Camai-KBasile-1385.JPG
10 of 10  — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-1385.JPG
Cheyenne Chikigak wins Miss Cama-i 2023 at the Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile

The celebration of the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival continued all day on March 25, including performances from local schools and visiting groups. For the first time in four years, the audience experienced the Heart of the Drums.