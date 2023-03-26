Slideshow: Dancers take the stage for day 2 of Cama-i
1 of 10 — 230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-05581.jpg
Students from Mikelnguut Elitnaurviat at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
2 of 10 — 230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-06483.jpg
The St. Mary's Dancers perform at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
3 of 10 — 230325_MCDolan_Camai_Day2-06386.jpg
Masked dancer performs at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
4 of 10 — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-0311.JPG
A dancer from the Aerial View Troupe performs on the Cama-i stage.
Katie Basile
5 of 10 — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-0192.JPG
Parents join the kindergartners from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik for their first dance on the Cama-i stage.
Katie Basile
6 of 10 — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-0326.JPG
The Fur Fashion Show had one participant this year who wore a beautiful atkuk.
Katie Basile
7 of 10 — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-9984.JPG
Young audience members watch the Aerial View Troupe dance on the Cama-i stage in awe.
Katie Basile
8 of 10 — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-1229.JPG
The Qasgirmuit Dancers of Bethel perform on the Cama-i stage.
Katie Basile
9 of 10 — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-0620.JPG
Baista Nanalook and Peter Atchak lead drummers and a large crowd through the "Heart of the Drums."
Katie Basile
10 of 10 — 20230325-Camai-KBasile-1385.JPG
Cheyenne Chikigak wins Miss Cama-i 2023 at the Cama-i Dance Festival on March 25, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
The celebration of the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival continued all day on March 25, including performances from local schools and visiting groups. For the first time in four years, the audience experienced the Heart of the Drums.