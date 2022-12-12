© 2022 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Rob Schmitz,
A Martínez
Published December 12, 2022 at 1:00 AM AKST

A key Lockerbie bombing suspect is in U.S. custody. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor. Rupert Murdoch to be deposed today in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.