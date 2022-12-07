Jan. 6 panel is planning to release its final report the week of Dec. 19

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is planning to release its final report and hold a "formal presentation," which could include a hearing, the week of Dec. 19. Specifically, members are eyeing the date of Dec. 21, according to sources familiar with the panel's proceedings.

While the committee has changed its plans in the past, this is the first time the panel has indicated a specific date for the release of its final report.

Earlier in the week, while discussing the panel's work with reporters Chairman Bennie Thompson said the report is "quite lengthy."

The report is expected to include information that hasn't been made public during the previous hearings, and the committee also plans to share hundreds of transcripts of the over 1,000 witnesses it interviewed.

Former President Donald Trump, the central player in the panel's investigation into the violence that erupted on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, was subpoenaed by the panel in October. Trump has not cooperated.

