GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, advances in Wash. primary

Washington state Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, has advanced to the general election in the state's 4th Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Newhouse will face Democrat Doug White in November's general election in the heavily Republican district.

Washington's top-two primary system puts all candidates on one ballot and advances the top two vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party.

Newhouse was one of three House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump who was on Tuesday's ballot. Fellow Washington state member of Congress Jaime Herrera Beutler is looking to advance in the 3rd District; that race hasn't been called.

And in Michigan, Rep. Peter Meijer was narrowly defeated by former Trump administration official John Gibbs in that state's Grand Rapids-based 3rd District.

As part of his ongoing revenge tour to oust the Republicans who voted to impeach him, Trump endorsed Gibbs and challengers to both Herrera Beutler and Newhouse.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.