The ivory-billed woodpecker is not extinct, researchers claim

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The ivory-billed woodpecker seemed to disappear in the 1940s. The government declared it extinct, but researchers spent three years combing Louisiana's swampy woods with drones, cameras and audio recorders. They've got grainy photos and eyewitness accounts. And the team, led by the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, tells The Guardian the ivory-billed woodpecker is alive and pecking. To make it official, though, the evidence will need to be impeccable. It's MORNING EDITION.