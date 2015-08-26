© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published August 26, 2015 at 12:58 AM AKDT
"Julia," by Toronto's Fast Romantics, was a favorite at CBC Music this month.
Courtesy of the artist
"Julia," by Toronto's Fast Romantics, was a favorite at CBC Music this month.

Every month, we ask some of our favorite public-radio hosts to share their favorite new songs. For August, CBC Music's Grant Lawrence — a self-professed "fan of guitars" — picks a chiming, catchy tune by the emerging Canadian rock band Fast Romantics.

Also in the mix: the latest from veteran slowcore band Low, punk trio Potty Mouth, old-school soul singer Ural Thomas and more. Hear all the songs below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Fast Romantics.
1 of 10  — Fast Romantics.
Fast Romantics.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Potty Mouth.
2 of 10  — Potty Mouth.
Potty Mouth.
Jesse Riggins / Courtesy of the artist
Low.
3 of 10  — Low.
Low.
Zoran Orlić / Courtesy of the artist
Ural Thomas.
4 of 10  — Ural Thomas.
Ural Thomas.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Kasey Chambers.
5 of 10  — Kasey Chambers.
Kasey Chambers.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Main Attrakionz.
6 of 10  — Main Attrakionz.
Main Attrakionz.
/ Courtesy of the artist
The Bohicas.
7 of 10  — The Bohicas.
The Bohicas.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Leron Thomas.
8 of 10  — Leron Thomas.
Leron Thomas.
Dailyswa Laurel / Courtesy of the artist
Humming House.
9 of 10  — Humming House.
Humming House.
/ Courtesy of the artist
Jarryd James.
10 of 10  — Jarryd James.
Jarryd James.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News