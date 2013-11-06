© 2022
Poliça, Live In Concert

By Robin Hilton
Published November 6, 2013

Electro-pop band Poliça is known for its memorable live performances, propelled by the alluring voice and moves of lead singer Channy Leaneagh, not to mention two drummers with full kits. The group broke out of the Minneapolis music scene just a year ago with its 2012 debut, Give You The Ghost, a heady mix of beauty and power.

Poliça is back already with an electrifying followup called Shulamith. The group performed highlights from the new record in this concert, originally webcast live on Nov. 6, 2013.

Set List:

  • Spilling Lines

  • Lay Your Cards Out

  • Very Cruel

  • Amongster

  • Torre

  • Tiff

  • Warrior Lord

  • Vegas

  • Chain My Name

  • Dark Star

  • I Need $

  • Smug

  • So Leave

    • Encore:

  • Wandering Star

  • You Don't Own Me

  • Matty

    • Credits:

    Producers: Mito Habe-Evans, Robin Hilton; Videographers: Gabriella Garcia-Pardo, Becky Lettenberger, Maggie Starbard; Audio Engineer: Kevin Wait; Host: Bob Boilen; Production Assistants: Becky Harlan, Chad Miller; Special Thanks: 9:30 Club; Executive Producer: Anya Grundmann

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.