New Music: TV On The Radio, Rokia Traore, Lucius, More

On this week's episode of All Songs Considered, co-host Bob Boilen basks in the glory of his return by making fellow co-host Robin Hilton enjoy the musings of a box that when opened plays affirming statements with Bob's name that was gifted to him by a secret admirer. The theme of good vibes continues when artists that were featured on some of the earliest episodes of All Songs Considered, such as TV On The Radio and Rokia Traore, return with new music.

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich joins the discussion to explain post-metal in light of a new track from metal juggernauts Pelican. NPR Music intern Thor Slaughter brings the self-described "#1 cut" of Jackson and His Computerband. All that and more on this week's episode, and don't forget: "You're the best, Bob."

We've also got a new video to go along with our TV On The Radio premiere. The new single from the band is called "Million Miles."

TV On The Radio's Kyp Malone tells us via email that "It's fun to take the idea of a song outside of the world of sound, give it fuller expression, expand its dimensions. I've wanted to collaborate with [director] Natalia [Leite] since I first saw her work and I thought this would be a good opportunity. We got a lot of help from a lot of creative people. Very excited to get to tell a story in this form."

