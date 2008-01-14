© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Stories of Magic, Medieval Times Win Book Awards

By Joel Rose
Published January 14, 2008 at 12:00 PM AKST

Each year, at the American Library Association's mid-winter meeting, the winners of the most prestigious prizes for children's books are announced: the Caldecott Medal for picture book, and the Newbery Award. This year's winners:

John Newbery Medal
Good Masters! Sweet Ladies! Voices from a Medieval Village, by Laura Amy Schlitz

Newbery Honor Books
Elijah of Buxton, by Christopher Paul Curtis
The Wednesday Wars, by Gary D. Schmidt
Feathers, by Jacqueline Woodson

Randolph Caldecott Medal
The Invention of Hugo Cabret, by Brian Selznick

Caldecott Honor Books
Henry's Freedom Box: A True Story from the Underground Railroad, illustrated by Kadir Nelson, written by Ellen Levine
First the Egg, by Laura Vaccaro Seeger
The Wall: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtin, by Peter Sís
Knuffle Bunny Too: A Case of Mistaken Identity, by Mo Willems

More Award Winners
See the complete list of this year's awards from the Association for Library Service to Children (ALSC).

