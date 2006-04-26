© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

British Envoy Dishes on D.C. in 'Confidential'

Published April 26, 2006 at 12:00 PM AKDT
Christopher Meyer, former British ambassador to the United States.
Christopher Meyer, former British ambassador to the United States.

From 1997 to 2003, Christopher Meyer was Britain's ambassador to the United States. It's a stint he has written about in a memoir called DC Confidential:The Controversial Memoirs of Britain's Ambassador to the U.S. at the Time of 9-11 and the Iraq War.

The last two years of Meyer's posting to Washington was marked by the run-up to war in Iraq, in which Meyer's boss, Prime Minister Tony Blair, was a key U.S. ally.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.