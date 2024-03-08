© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Bethel Lady Warriors move on to 3A Western Conference championship game

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published March 8, 2024 at 12:43 PM AKST
Bethel Regional High School cheerleaders support the Warriors and Lady Warriors at the 3A Western Conference Championships in Utqiaġvik on March 7, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
Bethel Regional High School cheerleaders support the Warriors and Lady Warriors at the 3A Western Conference Championships in Utqiaġvik on March 7, 2024.

Bethel’s Lady Warriors will move on to the title game of the 3A Western Conference Championship after they beat the Nome-Beltz Lady Nanooks 41-22 on March 7 in Utqiaġvik. The Lady Warriors played hard, and held the Lady Nanooks to just 7 points in the first half.

The Warrior boys also played the Nome-Beltz Nanooks in their first game, but didn’t hold on to a first-quarter lead and lost to the Nanooks 55-61. But they’re not out of the tournament. The Warriors play the Kotzebue Huskies from 4:30 p.m. to about 6 p.m. on March 8. The winner of that game will play for second place on March 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The Lady Warriors play the Barrow Lady Whalers for the conference championship at 6:30 p.m. on March 8.

The girls' second-place game is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

Tune in to the games on KYUK 640 AM.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
