Bethel Lady Warriors move on to 3A Western Conference championship game

Bethel’s Lady Warriors will move on to the title game of the 3A Western Conference Championship after they beat the Nome-Beltz Lady Nanooks 41-22 on March 7 in Utqiaġvik. The Lady Warriors played hard, and held the Lady Nanooks to just 7 points in the first half.

The Warrior boys also played the Nome-Beltz Nanooks in their first game, but didn’t hold on to a first-quarter lead and lost to the Nanooks 55-61. But they’re not out of the tournament. The Warriors play the Kotzebue Huskies from 4:30 p.m. to about 6 p.m. on March 8. The winner of that game will play for second place on March 9 at 1:30 p.m.

The Lady Warriors play the Barrow Lady Whalers for the conference championship at 6:30 p.m. on March 8.

The girls' second-place game is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.

Tune in to the games on KYUK 640 AM.