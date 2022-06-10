© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Science and Environment

Tununak's internet has been restored

KYUK | By Olivia Ebertz
Published June 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM AKDT
tununak.jpg
Courtesy of Andrea Pokrzywinski
/

Communication landlines and internet have been back up and running in Tununak since June 6. That’s according to Tununak tribal administrator Xavier Post. Around half the village had been without internet and phone lines since February, when a fire destroyed the community’s washeteria and took some internet infrastructure with it.

Post said that for the past three months, it has taken him two or three times longer to complete each task on their temporary wireless setup.

Eleven days after KYUK released a story about Tununak’s internet troubles, the cable Tununak needed arrived from GCI. Post said that Tununak workers were able to get the cable installed within 24 hours of its arrival. A day after that, the phone lines and internet were back up and functioning smoothly.

Olivia Ebertz
Olivia Ebertz is a News Reporter for KYUK. She also works as a documentary filmmaker. She enjoys learning languages, making carbs, and watching movies.
See stories by Olivia Ebertz
