Hooper Bay woman found dead by volunteer searcher

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:00 AM AKST
The city of Hooper Bay from an aerial view.
Flickr Creative Commons
The city of Hooper Bay from an aerial view.

An Elder from the coastal community of Hooper Bay has died after Alaska State Troopers said that she left her home severely underdressed on Feb. 28.

Troopers said that 74-year-old Sophie Mann was located deceased by a volunteer searcher at around 9:30 a.m. on March 1, after reportedly leaving her home without adequate gear the prior evening. Troopers have not provided any info about where Mann may have been going when she left her home. No foul play is suspected, according to state troopers.

Troopers said that Mann’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage and her next of kin have been notified.
Public Safety DeathsAlaska State Troopers
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
