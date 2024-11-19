© 2024 KYUK
Pilot Station man dies in snowmachine accident

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKST
Panoramic image of ice break up on the Yukon River at Pilot Station, Alaska.
Mark M Dornblaser
/
USGS
Panoramic image of ice break up on the Yukon River at Pilot Station, Alaska.

A man from the Yukon River village of Pilot Station died in a snowmachine accident on the evening of Nov. 17, according to Pilot Station Search and Rescue and St. Mary’s-based Alaska Wildlife Troopers.

Two Pilot Station residents found 24-year-old Joseph Zacharof deceased mid-evening on Nov. 17 after he reportedly struck a log “at high speeds” while riding his snowmachine around a mile downriver from the village.

According to a trooper spokesperson, Zacharof was separated from his companion while hunting for antler sheds on Nov. 17. When Zacharof did not return to the village, two people went out to search for him and found his body where he had crashed.

State troopers said that Zacharof’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy, and that his next of kin have been notified. Alaska Wildlife Troopers are still investigating the scene.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
