Man arrested in Tuluksak following early morning shooting

A man in Tuluksak has been arrested after Alaska State Troopers said that he allegedly shot another man in the foot and fired at other people in the community at some point early on the morning of Nov. 8.

Troopers said that they arrived in the lower Kuskokwim River community based on reports that multiple people were intoxicated and discharging firearms, and that at least one person had been shot.

Following an initial investigation, troopers said that they determined that 28-year-old Peter Napoka had allegedly shot an adult male in the foot and had fired at others. While a perimeter was being set around a residence where Napoka was located, the suspect fled on foot armed with a rifle, according to troopers.

After an unspecified amount of time, troopers said that Napoka surrendered and was taken into custody on multiple charges of attempted murder, assault, and misconduct involving a weapon.

As of the evening of Nov. 8, Napoka was being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel, but charges had not yet been filed.