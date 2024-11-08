© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man arrested in Tuluksak following early morning shooting

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published November 8, 2024 at 6:16 PM AKST
The lower Kuskokwim River community of Tuluksak is seen in 2021.
Olivia Ebertz
/
KYUK
The lower Kuskokwim River community of Tuluksak is seen in 2021.

A man in Tuluksak has been arrested after Alaska State Troopers said that he allegedly shot another man in the foot and fired at other people in the community at some point early on the morning of Nov. 8.

Troopers said that they arrived in the lower Kuskokwim River community based on reports that multiple people were intoxicated and discharging firearms, and that at least one person had been shot.

Following an initial investigation, troopers said that they determined that 28-year-old Peter Napoka had allegedly shot an adult male in the foot and had fired at others. While a perimeter was being set around a residence where Napoka was located, the suspect fled on foot armed with a rifle, according to troopers.

After an unspecified amount of time, troopers said that Napoka surrendered and was taken into custody on multiple charges of attempted murder, assault, and misconduct involving a weapon.

As of the evening of Nov. 8, Napoka was being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel, but charges had not yet been filed.
Tags
Public Safety Alaska State Troopers
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson