Man arrested for woman's murder after standoff with Alaska State Troopers in Eek

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman after a standoff with Alaska State Troopers in the village of Eek in the lower Kuskokwim Delta on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Troopers say 41-year-old Nick Beebe is charged with murder, assault, and weapons misconduct in the death of 38-year-old Lorna White. As of midday Wednesday, Aug. 7, charging documents were not available for Beebe. He remained in custody at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel on Aug. 7.

According to a state trooper dispatch, troopers responded to Eek after Beebe allegedly threatened a village public safety officer (VPSO) with a shotgun when the officer tried to respond to a report of domestic violence.

Troopers said that Beebe barricaded himself in White’s residence with a gun after telling witnesses he had assaulted her and she was inside, but he reportedly refused to speak with negotiators or discuss White’s condition.

During the standoff, an unnamed trooper shot at Beebe from outside the residence, but troopers say that the shot did not strike Beebe. The trooper has been placed on a three-day administrative leave, which is typical in officer-involved shootings.

The troopers then called in their Southcentral SWAT team, although it is unclear how much time passed before the team arrived. Troopers say that the SWAT team entered the residence to arrest Beebe.

When they entered the house, a written trooper dispatch said that troopers found White dead from “suspected blunt-force trauma.” Her body has been sent to the state medical examiner, and her next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.