Kotlik teen faces charges, including 'terroristic threatening,' after shooting home, killing 2 dogs

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published March 28, 2024 at 4:03 PM AKDT
Elyssa Loughlin

A teenager in the coastal village of Kotlik has been charged with terroristic threatening, weapons misconduct, assault, and cruelty to animals after Alaska State Troopers said that he fired shots into a residence, killing two dogs.

Because the 17-year-old is a juvenile, his name has not been made public.

Troopers said that they received a report of an active shooter in the village at around 7 p.m. on March 24. Troopers were able to contact the teenager via cell phone and get him to lay down the gun, after which he reportedly fled on a four-wheeler. Troopers responding from Emmonak and Bethel found the teenager at about 10 p.m. and took him into custody.

Troopers said that the investigation is ongoing and will likely result in additional charges.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
