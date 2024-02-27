© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hooper Bay man sentenced to 7 years in prison for manslaughter connected to residential fire

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published February 27, 2024 at 10:28 AM AKST
The Nora Guinn Justice Complex in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
The Nora Guinn Justice Complex in Bethel, Alaska.

A 20-year-old man from the coastal village of Hooper Bay has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Alaska State Troopers say that on March 9, 2023, Hooper Bay resident Grant Hill set fire to a residence with two people inside, killing the homeowner, 43-year-old Victor Smith. Troopers also say that witnesses reported seeing Hill fighting with the other occupant of the home, 42-year-old Joseph Seton, who troopers say is Hill’s uncle, outside of the home before the fire.

According to the trooper who responded to the residence, Seton reported that both he and Smith attempted to extinguish the fire, which started inside the front entryway of the home. While Seton was able to escape through a back window, Smith was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Hooper Bay’s clinic.

According to the trooper, Hill said that he had been angry at Seton and that he set a couch cushion and cardboard box on fire in the front entryway of the home with the intention of harming Seton.

On Feb. 15, Bethel Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Peters sentenced Hill to 11 years in prison with four years suspended, in addition to 15 years of probation.
Public Safety
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson