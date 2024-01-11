Napakiak woman charged with theft and fraud for allegedly cashing her mother's checks

A Napakiak woman has been charged with 17 felony counts ranging from theft to fraud for alleged crimes dating from December 2020 until the spring of 2021.

According to a report from the Alaska State Troopers, they received a report of theft on June 12, 2023. According to court documents, Catherine Xavier is accused of cashing checks that belonged to her mother. Her elderly mother has severe dementia and lives in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Elder Home in Bethel. Xavier’s mother receives periodic checks from the Calista Corporation. According to court documents Xavier cashed four of them, totaling under a thousand dollars. A relative of the elderly woman reported the alleged theft to a social worker at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Elder Home last year.

Each felony charge carries a potential sentence of up to five years in jail plus a $50,000 fine. Xavier’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 26.